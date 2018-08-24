AP Photos: Editor selections from the past week in Asia

In this Wednesday, Aug. 22, 2018, file photo, pigeons fly past as Muslims gather to offer Eid al-Adha prayers at Jama Masjid in New Delhi, India. Muslims around the world celebrate Eid al-Adha, or the Feast of the Sacrifice, by sacrificing animals to commemorate the prophet Ibrahim’s faith in being willing to sacrifice his son. Manish Swarup, File AP Photo