AP News in Brief at 6:04 a.m. EDT

PARIS (AP) — BFM-TV says a man armed with a knife has attacked passersby, killing one and seriously injuring two others, before being shot by police in Trappes, west of Paris.
There was no immediate police confirmation of the attack on Thursday morning. Police simply tweeted that an operation was underway in Trappes, with a security perimeter in place.
BFM reported that the man first sheltered in a house after attacking people with a knife and then was shot by police.
More dirt on President Trump? Cohen's lawyer suggests so
NEW YORK (AP) — What other dirt might Michael Cohen have on Donald Trump?
Cohen's lawyer says the president's former "fixer" has information "on certain subjects that should be of interest" to the special prosecutor beyond his allegations made while pleading guilty Tuesday that Trump directed him to make hush-money payments to fend off damage to his White House bid.
His lawyer, Lanny Davis, on Wednesday suggested that Cohen could tell special counsel Robert Mueller that Trump knew about and encouraged Russian hacking during the 2016 campaign before it became publicly known.
"What I'm suggesting is that Mr. Cohen was an observer and was a witness to Mr. Trump's awareness of those emails before they were dropped, and it would pertain to the hacking of the email accounts," Davis told CNN after having hedged that point in earlier television interviews.
Cohen also has been said to be willing to tell Mueller that Trump knew in advance of a 2016 meeting at Trump Tower in which the Republican candidate's eldest son sought damaging information from a Russian lawyer about Hillary Clinton.
Democrats seek to keep focus on corruption, not impeachment
CHICAGO (AP) — Democrats aren't ready to embrace the I-word.
A day after separate legal hammers dropped nearly simultaneously on two former members of Donald Trump's inner circle, Democrats in Washington and across the country faced a delicate balance as they sought to take political advantage of the president's growing troubles without alienating moderates and independents turned off by talk of impeachment.
Instead of calling for the president's removal, corruption is the new buzzword in Democratic circles. They're not just pointing to former Trump campaign chairman Paul Manafort's conviction on tax evasion and other charges and longtime fixer Michael Cohen's plea deal implicating the president in an illegal campaign finance scheme. They've also got the indictment Tuesday of a second Republican member of Congress.
As the party faithful gathered in Chicago on Wednesday for the Democratic National Committee's summer meeting, Chairman Tom Perez ticked off the growing list of legal troubles for Trump and other Republicans. An "out-of-control" situation, he said, demands that voters "put up guardrails" by returning Democrats to power.
With less than three months before the midterms, that could be a potent political argument. House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi, who could return to the speaker's chair if Democrats pick up at least 23 new seats in November, was in her home state of California, where she recalled that Democrats won the House in 2006 by hammering Republican corruption in the wake of the Jack Abramoff lobbying scandal.
Big Island feels the effects of approaching hurricane
HONOLULU (AP) — As emergency shelters opened, rain began to pour and cellphone alerts went out, the approaching hurricane started to feel real for Hawaii residents.
Hurricane Lane was forecast to continue its northwest turn into the islands Thursday, which would make it the most powerful storm to hit Hawaii since Hurricane Iniki in 1992.
"Everyone is starting to buckle down at this point," said Christyl Nagao of Kauai. "Our families are here. We have businesses and this and that. You just have to man your fort and hold on tight."
Officials opened shelters on the Big Island and on the islands of Maui, Molokai and Lanai on Wednesday. They urged those needing to use the Molokai shelter to get there soon because of concerns the main highway on the south coast of the island could become impassable.
On the island of Oahu, which was put on a hurricane warning late Wednesday, shelters were scheduled to open Thursday. Officials were also working to help Hawaii's sizeable homeless population, many of whom live near beaches and streams that could flood.
Year after Harvey, poor having toughest time recovering
HOUSTON (AP) — Shirley Paley's life before Hurricane Harvey was already a struggle: The 61-year-old former postal worker was raising her 17-year-old autistic grandson while dealing with a workplace injury that left her legally blind, on disability and in need of three cornea transplants.
Harvey's torrential rainfall flooded Paley's modest home near Kashmere Gardens, one of Houston's historically African-American neighborhoods, forcing her to live out of her SUV for more than a month and triggering severe depression and anxiety in her 12-year-old granddaughter that led to several suicide attempts. Still unable to move back home and desperate to speed up the repair process, Paley has accumulated thousands of dollars in debt from high-interest payday and car title loans.
"I was trying to keep this straight, strong face. But in the end, I would just die at night," Paley said.
Harvey has been described as the storm that didn't discriminate, inflicting an estimated $125 billion in total damage on rich and poor alike. But community leaders say that in the year since the storm came ashore , those in the poorest afflicted areas are having a harder time recovering. Unlike wealthier homeowners who could draw on savings and were more likely to have flood or homeowners insurance , low-income residents have been more reliant on a patchwork of organizations to meet their recovery needs.
"If you were living on the edge and lost everything, you really are back to square one," said Elena Marks, president and CEO of the Episcopal Health Foundation.
Trump denies wrongdoing, says Cohen is making up stories
WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump continued his steady stream of denials of wrongdoing Thursday as his White House grappled with allegations that the president orchestrated a campaign cover-up to buy the silence of two women who claimed he had affairs with them.
Before dawn, Trump tweeted: "NO COLLUSION - RIGGED WITCH HUNT!" — a reference to special counsel Robert Mueller's investigation into Russian interference in the 2016 election.
Confronting mounting legal and political threats, Trump also took to Twitter on Wednesday to accuse his former lawyer Michael Cohen of making up "stories in order to get a 'deal'" from federal prosecutors.
Cohen pleaded guilty Tuesday to eight charges, including campaign finance violations that he said he carried out in coordination with Trump. Behind closed doors, Trump expressed worry and frustration that a man intimately familiar with his political, personal and business dealings for more than a decade had turned on him.
Yet his White House signaled no clear strategy for managing the fallout. At a White House briefing, press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders insisted at least seven times that Trump had done nothing wrong and was not the subject of criminal charges. She referred substantive questions to the president's personal counsel Rudy Giuliani, who was at a golf course in Scotland. Outside allies of the White House said they had received little guidance on how to respond to the events in their appearances on cable news. And it was not clear the West Wing was assembling any kind of coordinated response.
Race to save drowning Rohingya boy exposes spiraling crisis
UKHIYA, Bangladesh (AP) — The little boy emerges into view amid a chorus of panicked shouts and the thunder of feet from the horde sweeping past us. He is slumped over the shoulder of a man, his skinny arms flopping around like a marionette's. And though we cannot see his face, we know from his limp body that he is in danger.
My translator, Habi, and I are walking along a dirt road through Bangladesh's refugee camps, where 700,000 Rohingya people have fled since the military launched a violent campaign in neighboring Myanmar last August. Listening to the shouts from the crowd, Habi works out what has happened: The boy fell into one of the fetid waterways that snake through the camps. He is in urgent need of help.
It is Friday, a weekly holiday in Bangladesh. The medical tents in this part of the camp are unstaffed. The closest help is at an emergency clinic, several kilometers away.
Ahead of us, the crowd has descended upon a few slow-moving rickshaws, the only transport available to them. "They will never make it in time," Habi says, shaking his head.
We reach our van. "What if we took him?" I ask.
US, China raise tariffs in new round of trade dispute
BEIJING (AP) — The United States and China went ahead with tariff hikes on billions of dollars of each other's automobiles, factory machinery and other goods Thursday in an escalation of a battle over Beijing's technology policy that companies worry will chill global economic growth.
The increases came as envoys met in Washington for their first high-level talks in two months. They gave no sign of progress toward a settlement over U.S. complaints that Beijing steals technology and its industry development plans violate Chinese free-trade commitments.
The 25 percent duties, previously announced, apply to $16 billion of goods from each side including automobiles and metal scrap from the United States and Chinese-made factory machinery and electronic components.
In the first round of tariff hikes, U.S. President Donald Trump imposed 25 percent duties on $34 billion of Chinese imports on July 6. Beijing responded with similar penalties on the same amount of American goods.
The Chinese government criticized Thursday's U.S. increase as a violation of World Trade Organization rules and said it would file a legal challenge.
APNewsBreak: Complaint claims ICE coerced immigrant parents
PHOENIX (AP) — Immigration authorities coerced dozens of parents separated from their children at the border to sign documents they didn't understand, according to a complaint expected to be filed Thursday.
In some of those cases, parents gave away rights to be reunited with their children when the non-English speaking mothers and fathers signed documents in English they couldn't read, according to the complaint provided to The Associated Press. In other cases cited in the complaint, parents who had been reunited were threatened with another separation if they didn't agree to be deported with their children.
The complaint will be filed with the Department of Homeland Security by the American Immigration Lawyers Association and the American Immigration Council, who say attorneys spoke with 76 parents who said they were asked to sign forms affecting their rights to reunify with their children.
All of them said they weren't allowed to ask what would happen if they signed the form.
The U.S. government separated over 2,500 children from their parents this year as the Trump administration adopted a "zero-tolerance" policy requiring anyone who crossed the border illegally to be prosecuted. That resulted in parents who had to go to federal court to face criminal misdemeanor charges of illegal entry to be separated from their children, often for months.
Report: Trump administration needs to step up on 'Obamacare'
WASHINGTON (AP) — A congressional watchdog said the Trump administration needs to step up its management of sign-up seasons for former President Barack Obama's health care law after mixed results last year in the throes of a failed GOP effort to repeal it.
The report due out Thursday from the Government Accountability Office is likely to add to Democrats' election-year narrative that the administration actively undermined "Obamacare" without regard for the consequences to consumers.
The nonpartisan Government Accountability Office was more nuanced. On one hand, it found problems with consumer counseling and advertising and recommended such basic fixes as setting enrollment targets. But it also credited administration actions that did help people enroll, such as a more reliable HealthCare.gov website and reduced call center wait times.
Sign-ups for 2019 begin this November.
A copy of the report from the investigative agency for Congress was provided to The Associated Press.
