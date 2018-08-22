A young heart patient did Drake’s ‘Kiki challenge.’ Then he showed up at the hospital

An 11-year-old girl in Chicago has learned that it never hurts to ask — and sometimes it pays off big-time.

Like thousands of other Drake fans, Sofia Sanchez did the “Kiki challenge” to Drake’s hit single “In My Feelings.”

But unlike thousands of others, Sofia did the dance while hooked up to an IV machine.

She’s waiting for a heart transplant at Ann & Robert H. Lurie Children’s Hospital of Chicago, according to CBS News.

The hospital staff filmed her dancing down a hallway last week and sent it out on the winds of social media, with an invitation to Drake to come and help the girl from Downers Grove celebrate her 11th birthday in the hospital.

Sofia, the hospital wrote on YouTube, has cardiomyopathy, “a condition that often leads to heart failure and need for heart transplantation in order to survive.” She had recent open-heart surgery.

“She has two wishes for her birthday, to get her new heart and to meet her idol, Drake,” the hospital wrote.

And then, what Sofia called a “miracle” happened.

Monday, this tall guy stepped out from behind the curtain next to her hospital bed ... and it was Drake.

“Oh my God!” she yelled when she realized who it was. The hospital filmed the meeting and posted it on its Facebook page.

“You asked me to come, and I’m here,” he told her.

Sofia said seeing him left her speechless. She literally could not believe her eyes.

“Is this real or fake?” she said.

They talked about Justin Bieber, basketball and owls, Drake wrote on Instagram.

He sang “God’s Plan” for her and gave her merchandise from his new album, “Scorpion.”

She gave him her autograph. He gave her his.

“She came in with heart failure. She was so ill,” pediatric cardiologist Bradley Marino said in the hospital’s video of the visit.

“And having this one special day where she doesn’t have to be a sick patient and doesn’t have to be a girl waiting for a heart and is just a little girl whose a fan of a great artist, it’s pretty special.”