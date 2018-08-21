Dad beat his 1-year-old because ‘she kept falling’ while learning to walk, Texas cops say

An El Paso, Texas, man remained in jail Tuesday after police say he beat his 1-year-old daughter nearly to death.
When El Paso police responded to the family violence call in the 12000 block of Tierra Canada on Friday morning, the baby was unresponsive and was being tended to by paramedics.
She was taken to nearby University Medical Center with injuries police called “life-threatening” in a news release.
Her father, 27-year-old Anthony Williams, “struck” his infant daughter several times “because she kept falling while he was ‘teaching’ her to walk,” according to the news release.
The medical condition of Williams’ daughter was not immediately available.
It can take babies “about 1,000 hours of practice” to learn to walk on their own, according to Parenting Magazine — and that’s after they have gained the strength to pull themselves up on their own.
Neighbors told KFOX they didn’t see any warning signs of abuse from the family who lived in the home where police made the arrest Friday.
“All we ever heard was them arguing like a couple,” Daniel Meza, a neighbor, told KFOX. “There was nothing further than that.”
Police responded to the white-brick home just before 11:30 a.m. Friday and arrested Williams the same day after their investigation.
He was charged with injury to a child and is being held at the El Paso Detention Facility on a $750,000 bond, according to jail records. He has requested a public defender in the case, according to court records.
