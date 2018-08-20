The Latest: Authorities looking into Asia Argento allegation

FILE - In this Saturday, May 19, 2018, file photo, actress Asia Argento speaks about being raped by Harvey Weinstein during the closing ceremony of the 71st international film festival, Cannes, southern France. The New York Times reports that Argento, one of the most prominent activists of the #MeToo movement, recently settled a lawsuit filed against her by a young actor and musician who said she sexually assaulted him when he was 17. AP, File Photo by Vianney Le Caer/Invision