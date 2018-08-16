AP News in Brief at 6:04 a.m. EDT

Prosecutor: Priests 'weaponized' the faith to abuse kids
HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — Roman Catholic priests across Pennsylvania used religious rituals, symbols of the faith and the threat of eternity in hell to groom, molest and rape children, a grand jury found, in what the state's top prosecutor called the "weaponization of faith."
An 884-page report on the statewide grand jury's investigation, released Tuesday, detailed how "predator priests" used the children's own religious faith and trust in them as religious leaders to victimize and then silence them.
One priest tied up a victim with rope in the confessional in a "praying position," the grand jury wrote. When the victim refused to perform sex, the angered priest used a 7-inch crucifix to sexually assault him, the report said.
Another victim recounted how a priest used a metal cross to beat him.
At a parish rectory, the report said, four of the priests made a boy strip and pose as Jesus on the cross while they took photos.
Church sex scandal: Abuse victims want a full reckoning
Six Roman Catholic dioceses in Pennsylvania joined the list this week of those around the U.S. that have been forced to face the ugly truth about child-molesting priests in their ranks.
But in dozens of other dioceses, there has been no reckoning, leading victims to wonder if the church will ever truly take responsibility or be held accountable.
"It happens everywhere, so it's not really so much a question of where has it happened, but instead, where has word gotten out, where is information about it accessible?" said Terry McKiernan, founder of BishopAccountability.org, a Massachusetts-based nonprofit group that tracks clergy sexual abuse cases.
Since the crisis exploded in Boston in 2002, dioceses around the country have dealt with similar revelations of widespread sexual abuse, with many of them forced to come clean by aggressive plaintiffs' attorneys, assertive prosecutors or relentless journalists.
In a few instances, namely in Tucson, Arizona, and Seattle, dioceses voluntarily named names.
Trump pulls Brennan's clearance, links move to Russia probe
WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump abruptly revoked the security clearance of ex-CIA Director John Brennan, an unprecedented act of retribution against a vocally critical former top U.S. official.
Later, in an interview with The Wall Street Journal, Trump drew a direct connection between the Russia investigation and his decision, citing Brennan as among those he held responsible for the investigation.
"I call it the rigged witch hunt, (it) is a sham," Mr. Trump told the Journal, which posted its story on its website Wednesday night. "And these people led it!"
He added: "So I think it's something that had to be done."
That connection was not in a statement issued earlier Wednesday in which Trump denounced Brennan's criticism of him and spoke anxiously of "the risks posed by his erratic conduct and behavior." The president said he was fulfilling his "constitutional responsibility to protect the nation's classified information."
10 Things to Know for Today
Your daily look at late-breaking news, upcoming events and the stories that will be talked about today:
1. HOW PRIESTS 'WEAPONIZED' THEIR FAITH
2. WHY TRUMP ABRUPTLY REVOKED THE SECURITY CLEARANCE OF EX-CIA DIRECTOR
Gunmen besiege Kabul compound as Afghans mourn Shite dead
KABUL, Afghanistan (AP) — Gunmen besieged a compound belonging to the Afghan intelligence service in Kabul on Thursday, police said, as the city's Shiite residents held funeral services for the victims of a horrific suicide bombing the previous day that left 34 dead.
Police officer Abdul Rahman told The Associated Press from the location of the morning siege in a northwestern neighborhood of Kabul that the gunmen were holed up in a partially constructed building near the compound from where they were opening fire.
The shooting — which underscored the near-daily, persistent threats in war-battered Afghanistan — was sporadic and it wasn't immediately clear how many gunmen are involved in the assault. Afghan security personnel have surrounded the building and have the situation under control, he said.
Kabul's police spokesman, Hashmat Stanekzi, said there were no immediate reports of casualties.
Authorities meanwhile revised the death toll from Wednesday's bombing in Kabul's neighborhood of Dasht-e-Barchi to 34 killed, not 48.
Italian highway operator slams moves to revoke concession
MILAN (AP) — The Atlantia holding company that controls Italy's main highway operator says the concession cannot be revoked without citing specific failures by the company in the deadly bridge collapse in Genoa.
Atlantia said before markets opened Thursday that government pledges to revoke Autostrade per l'Italia's concession were made before the cause of the collapse has been determined. Company shares shed 5.4 percent in the last trading day Tuesday, burning 1 billion euros ($1.14 billion) in capital.
Atlantia said the government would have to pay the value of the concession to revoke it under the terms of the deal.
Premier Giuseppe Conte and key ministers said they are launching the process to revoke the concession, citing inadequate maintenance. Prosecutors are investigating both the maintenance and design of the bridge as a cause.
Italy collapse points to difficulties with aging bridges
NEW YORK (AP) — The bridge that collapsed in the Italian port city of Genoa was considered a feat of engineering innovation when it was built five decades ago, but it came to require constant maintenance over the years. Its design is now being investigated as a possible contributor to its stunning collapse.
The Morandi Bridge was severed in its midsection during a heavy downpour Tuesday, killing at least 39 people. Italian prosecutors focused their investigation into possible design flaws or inadequate maintenance of the 1967 bridge.
Engineering experts said the disaster points to the challenges of maintaining any aging bridge, regardless of its design.
"What the general public does not comprehend is that bridges have been traditionally designed in the past for a life span of 50 years," said Neil Hawkins, a professor emeritus of engineering at the University of Illinois, who specializes in reinforced and prestressed concrete design. "The environment in which the bridge exists can have a major effect on how much it can last beyond that 50-year design life span."
The structure is a cable stayed bridge designed by Italian engineer Riccardo Morandi, who died in 1989. Among its unusual features were its concrete-encased stay cables, which Morandi used in several of his bridge designs instead of the more common steel cables. There are two similar bridges in the world, in Libya and Venezuela.
Jury to begin deliberating in Manafort financial fraud trial
ALEXANDRIA, Va. (AP) — Paul Manafort lied to keep himself flush with cash for his luxurious lifestyle and lied some more to procure millions in bank loans when his income dropped off, prosecutors told jurors Wednesday in closing arguments at the former Trump campaign chairman's financial fraud trial. Jurors will begin deliberations Thursday.
In his defense, Manafort's attorneys told jurors to question the entirety of the prosecution's case as they sought to tarnish the credibility of Manafort's longtime protege — and government witness — Rick Gates.
The conflicting strategies played out over several hours of argument that capped nearly three weeks of testimony in the first courtroom test for special counsel Robert Mueller's Russia investigation. The verdict, now in the hands of 12 jurors, will provide a measure of the special counsel's ability to make charges stick.
And while the case doesn't involve allegations of Russian election interference or possible coordination by the Trump campaign, it has been closely watched by President Donald Trump as he seeks to publicly undermine Mueller's probe through a barrage of attacks on Twitter and through his lawyers.
In the closing arguments, prosecutor Greg Andres said the government's case boils down to "Mr. Manafort and his lies."
Women's trial in Kim Jong Nam killing heads to defense phase
SHAH ALAM, Malaysia (AP) — Two women on trial for the brazen assassination of the North Korean leader's half brother were told Thursday to make their defense after the judge found evidence of a "well-planned conspiracy," extending their murder trial until next year.
Indonesia's Siti Aisyah and Vietnam's Doan Thi Huong are accused of smearing VX nerve agent on Kim Jong Nam's face in an airport terminal in Kuala Lumpur on Feb. 13, 2017.
High Court Judge Azmi Ariffin said there was inadequate proof to show it was a political assassination. He said he wasn't persuaded by defense argument that the women thought they were taking part in a prank for a hidden-camera show. But enough evidence had been presented in the six-month trial to infer the women and four North Korean suspects at large had meticulously engaged in a "well-planned conspiracy" to kill Kim "systemically," he said.
"I must therefore call upon them to enter their defense," the judge said after reading his ruling for more than two hours.
Indonesian Ambassador Rusdi Kirana told reporters outside court that he was shocked by the court's decision but his government will abide by it.
US newsrooms to Trump: We're not enemies of the people
NEW YORK (AP) — The nation's newsrooms are pushing back against President Donald Trump with a coordinated series of newspaper editorials condemning his attacks on "fake news" and suggestion that journalists are the enemy.
The Boston Globe invited newspapers across the country to stand up for the press with editorials on Thursday, and several began appearing online a day earlier. Nearly 350 news organizations have pledged to participate, according to Marjorie Pritchard, op-ed editor at the Globe.
In St. Louis, the Post-Dispatch called journalists "the truest of patriots ." The Chicago Sun-Times said it believed most Americans know that Trump is talking nonsense. The Fayetteville, N.C. Observer said it hoped Trump would stop, "but we're not holding our breath ."
"Rather, we hope all the president's supporters will recognize what he's doing — manipulating reality to get what he wants," the North Carolina newspaper said.
Some newspapers used history lessons to state their case. The Elizabethtown Advocate in Elizabethtown, Penn., for instance, compared free press in the United States to such rights promised but not delivered in the former Soviet Union.
Comments