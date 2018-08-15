Conditions of release not yet met for compound suspects

In this Monday, Aug. 13, 2018 photo, District Court Judge Sarah C. Backus presides over the hearing in the Amalia, N.M., desert compound case in Taos, N.M. Backus cleared the way for the release of two men and three women under conditions of house arrest including ankle monitors, despite assertions by prosecutors that the group was training children to use firearms for an anti-government mission and should remain in jail pending trial. Backus’ decision to allow the release of an extended family accused of child abuse at a ramshackle desert compound set off a political uproar. (Roberto E. Rosales/The Albuquerque Journal via AP) Roberto E. Rosales AP