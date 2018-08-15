She plunged knife into tourist she’d never met to ‘rid the house of evil,’ police say

A tourist from Great Britain connected with a friend in New York, who introduced her to one of his friends. They hung out, socialized, and then headed to a house for some refreshments. The tourist didn’t made it out of the house alive.
Now a woman in Great Neck, NY, faces a murder charge after police say she stabbed the British woman through the chest because she was seized with a desire to “rid the house of evil,” Nassau County Police detective lieutenant Stephen Fitzpatrick said, according to the Telegraph.
According to police, the unidentified 60-year-old woman from Britain was staying with a friend in Queens on a three-week holiday. Her host introduced her to 66-year-old Faye Doomchin on Monday, Fox 5 New York reported.
The three went out for lunch, then decided to head to Doomchin’s home to get coffee, cake and to hear the man play some music, the New York Post reported.
“While they were sitting in the living room, they were talking and Doomchin made statements that she did not like the woman from England,” Fitzpatrick said, according to the Telegraph. Police say she suddenly had an “aggressive feeling” that she had to rid her house of evil, according to PIX 11.
Fitzpatrick said Doomchin “appeared from the kitchen with a kitchen knife, walked right over to (the British woman) and stabbed her in the chest,” according to The Telegraph.
The man called 911. The British woman was rushed to the hospital but died, Newsday reported.
Authorities were baffled.
“We have nothing to indicate anything that would have sparked this incident,” he said at a news conference Tuesday, according to the site.
Fitzpatrick told the New York Post the British woman and the man had known each other for more than a decade, and that he had last seen Doomchin eight months ago.
The victim and Doomchin had “never met before. They just met that day, had lunch and this incident happened,” Fitzgerald told the paper.
Police said Doomchin lived at the home with her husband and 22-year-old daughter. Doomchin was arrested for an assault in 1999 that also involved a knife, CBS New York reported.
In the previous assault case, Doomchin was alleged to have stabbed a woman twice in the back and pleaded not guilty by reason of mental defect, according to News 12.
Doomchin’s attorney Robert Gottlieb told Newsday his client suffered from mental illness, and a plea of not guilty was entered for her when she was arraigned Tuesday.
“There are no words to describe how tragic this case is,” he told the site. “We are undertaking our own investigation to determine what actually happened and, most important, why it happened.”
A judge ordered her held without bond and asked that she take a medical exam, News 12 reported.
