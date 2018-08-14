AP News in Brief at 6:04 a.m. EDT

Pedestrians injured in crash outside parliament in London
LONDON (AP) — A motorist crashed into pedestrians and cyclists near the Houses of Parliament in London on Tuesday, heightening tensions in a city that has seen four vehicle-based terror attacks in less than 18 months.
Two people were hurt, but authorities said none of the injuries were life-threatening.
Armed police swooped into the area, arresting the driver and cordoning off streets surrounding the heart of Britain's government. Police appealed to the public to stay away, and the Westminster Tube station was closed.
Images from Sky News and social media showed a man in a puffy black jacket who was surrounded by police and led away in handcuffs from a silver car.
Eyewitnesses described the car as being driven at high speed before hitting carriers. Several suggested it was deliberate.
___
10 Things to Know for Today
Your daily look at late-breaking news, upcoming events and the stories that will be talked about today: A car crashes into pedestrians outside British Parliament, primary season comes to Wisconsin and Minnesota, Trump threatens Cuomo.
1. PEDESTRIANS INJURED IN CRASH OUTSIDE PARLIAMENT IN LONDON
A car slammed into security barriers outside the Houses of Parliament, injuring a number of pedestrians. London's Metropolitan Police say that they are treating it as a terrorist incident.
2. 'BLUE WAVE' TO BE TESTED IN KEY MIDWESTERN PRIMARIES
Democrats are fighting to beat back Republican gains across the Midwest as the 2018 primary season roars through Wisconsin and Minnesota, two states where President Donald Trump's appeal among working-class voters threaten to upend decadeslong political trends this fall and beyond.
___
Midwest Democrats look to Tuesday's races to upend GOP gains
MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Democrats are fighting to beat back Republican gains across the Midwest as the 2018 primary season roars through Wisconsin and Minnesota, two states where President Donald Trump's appeal among working-class voters threaten to upend decadeslong political trends this fall and beyond.
Tuesday's primary contests for governor, the U.S. Senate and the House will test the strength of Trump's fiery coalition against the energy of the Democratic resistance. At the same time, accusations of domestic violence involving the Democratic National Committee's second-in-command could undermine the blue wave in Minnesota, a state still healing from scandal.
In all, four states will host primary elections Tuesday as the 2018 primary season nears its final chapter. All but 10 states will have picked their candidates for November's general election by the time all votes are counted in Wisconsin, Minnesota, Vermont and Connecticut. While the full political battlefield isn't quite set, the stakes are clear: Democrats are working to topple Republican control of Congress and governors' offices across the nation.
Washington state Gov. Jay Inslee, who leads the Democratic Governors Association, predicted that Tuesday would offer fresh evidence of a blue wave that would sweep Democrats into power this November.
"Trump has managed to alienate every form of human life on the planet," Inslee told The Associated Press when asked about his party's appeal among white working-class voters. "They're tired of this chaos."
___
Turkish currency stabilizes as businesses urge compromise
ANKARA, Turkey (AP) — The Turkish currency has stabilized near record lows as investors gauge the government's next move to avoid a full-blown financial crisis.
The Turkish lira has been hit by concerns over President Recep Tayyip Erdogan's economic policies and a trade and diplomatic dispute with the United States, a NATO ally.
The lira was around 6.55 per dollar Tuesday, up 6 percent from the previous day, when the central bank freed up cash for banks. It remains not far from the record low of 7.23 per dollar hit Sunday.
The currency has nosedived over the past week, accelerating a months-long decline that has seen it drop 45 percent this year.
The state-run Anadolu Agency said the finance chief would address hundreds of foreign investors on Thursday.
___
Taliban overrun Afghan army base, kill 17 troops
KABUL, Afghanistan (AP) — The Taliban overran a base in northern Afghanistan, killing 17 soldiers, even as Afghan forces battled the insurgents for the fifth straight day in the eastern provincial capital of Ghazni on Tuesday, trying to flush them out of the city's outskirts, officials said.
There were fears for the fate of the other troops from the base, known as Camp Chinaya, as the Taliban claimed that dozens had surrendered to them while others were captured in battle.
The attack in the north took place in Faryab province, in the district of Ghormach, according to the spokesman for the defense ministry, Ghafoor Ahmad Jawed. Along with the 17 troops killed, at least 19 soldiers were wounded, he said.
The Taliban had besieged the base, which housed about 140 Afghan troops, for three days before the massive push on it late on Monday night, said the local provincial council chief, Mohammad Tahir Rahmani.
Rahmani said the base fell to the Taliban after the soldiers, who had resisted the three-day onslaught, failed to get any reinforcements and ran out of ammunition, food and water. He said 43 troops were killed and wounded in the attack but didn't give a breakdown.
___
Trump and Omarosa spar over claim he used N-word
WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump and former aide Omarosa Manigault Newman faced off in a messy clash that involved an explosive tell-all book, secret recordings, an ethnic slur and plenty of insults — reviving their roles as reality show boss and villain.
Late Monday, Trump tackled Manigault Newman's claim that she had heard an audiotape of him using the N-word.
He tweeted that he had received a call from the producer of "The Apprentice" assuring him "there are NO TAPES of the Apprentice where I used such a terrible and disgusting word as attributed by Wacky and Deranged Omarosa."
Trump insisted, "I don't have that word in my vocabulary, and never have." He said Manigault Newman had called him "a true Champion of Civil Rights" until she was fired.
Manigault Newman, the former White House liaison to black voters, writes in her new memoir that she'd heard such tapes existed. She said Sunday that she had listened to one after the book closed.
___
Business owners, visitors rejoice as Yosemite reopens
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Yosemite National Park's reopening can't come soon enough for Douglas Shaw.
The 20-day closure during peak tourist season at one of the busiest parks in the U.S. cost Shaw $200,000 in lost revenue at his 120-person hotel just outside Yosemite. Most of the park is set to reopen Tuesday.
The nearly three-week closure was the result of a massive wildfire that has burned 150 square miles (389 sq. kilometers) and killed two firefighters since it started July 13.
During that time, Shaw wiped out his savings account, had to lay off eight of 43 employees, and he's considering early retirement to avoid a possible future with similar devastating wildfires in the area.
"If I hadn't had savings, which is depleted, I'd be scrambling for money or I wouldn't have a business," Shaw said Monday. "It's a huge setback."
___
Judge sets bail for adults arrested at New Mexico compound
TAOS, N.M. (AP) — A state judge on Monday cleared the way for five defendants who were arrested on child abuse charges at a remote New Mexico compound to be released pending trial despite authorities' suspicions that the group was training children to use firearms for an anti-government mission.
Judge Sarah Backus set a $20,000 bond for each defendant and ordered that the two men and three women wear ankle monitors, have weekly contact with their attorneys, not consume alcohol and have no firearms.
Police raided the property — a squalid makeshift living compound near the Colorado state line — more than a week ago in response a report of children living in filth, severe hunger and dangers including a leaky propone tank. Five adults were arrested and 11 children were placed in state custody.
Prosecutors presented evidence that Siraj Ibn Wahhaj provided some of the children with firearms training — including tactical skills such as "speed loading" guns and firing while in motion. Aside from some rifles, handguns and ammunition, authorities say they found books on being effective in combat and building untraceable assault-style rifles.
Defense attorneys argued that prosecutors were unfairly painting their clients as armed militants as the rifles and handguns found on the property are common guns that can be bought at retail stores and their clients made no aggressive efforts to defend their compound as authorities closed in to serve search warrants earlier this month.
___
Trump warns Cuomo: Anybody who runs against me 'suffers'
UTICA, N.Y. (AP) — President Donald Trump is daring New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo to challenge him in 2020, warning the Democrat that "anybody that runs against Trump suffers."
In remarks Monday night at a fundraiser in upstate New York, Trump said that Cuomo once called him and promised that he wouldn't run against him. Cuomo's office did not immediately dispute Trump's claim.
The challenge came as Trump raised money for the re-election of Republican congresswoman Claudia Tenney. Trump's visit to Utica, New York, marked his first as president to an area he won in 2016.
A New York native, Trump spent much of the event attacking his home-state governor as well as Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand, who is also thought to have White House ambitions.
___
Beyoncé honors ailing Aretha Franklin at Detroit concert
DETROIT (AP) — Queen Bey dedicated her performance with husband, Jay Z, to the Queen of Soul drawing a thunderous roar from Aretha Franklin's hometown of Detroit.
The Detroit Free Press reports the moment came early in the show Monday night at Ford Field with Beyoncé saying, "We love you" and thanking the ailing 76-year-old for her "beautiful music."
Opening the show, DJ Khaled got the crowd excited when he played one of Franklin's biggest hits, "Respect."
A person close to Franklin, who spoke on the condition of anonymity because the person was not allowed to publicly talk about the topic, told The Associated Press on Monday that the singer is seriously ill. No more details were provided.
Fans and friends, including Mariah Carey and Missy Elliott, have offered prayers and well wishes to the iconic soul singer.
Comments