She strangled her boyfriend’s 1-year-old girl, then looked up CPR on Google, cops say

At 2:57 p.m., Deasha Ringgold searched Google on her phone for “how to wake up a knocked out person,” according to a criminal complaint against her, reported KDKA.

At 3:04 p.m., Ringgold searched for ”she’s not breathing what do I do.” At 3:27 p.m., she searched for “how to do cpr on a baby,” the station reported, and then again at 3:47 p.m.

Now Allegheny County police are seeking Ringgold, 21, on suspicion of strangling 23-month-old Aubree Sherrell, her boyfriend’s daughter, on April 27, authorities told The Pittsburgh Tribune-Review.

Aubree, who was found unresponsive in Ringgold’s apartment in Clairton, Pennsylvania, was taken to a hospital, where she was later pronounced dead, reported WPXI.

The medical examiner’s office requested an investigation, which led to a warrant being issued Monday for Ringgold’s arrest on suspicion of homicide and endangering the welfare of a child, according to the Tribune-Review.

Ringgold told police she put Aubree on a blanket on the floor about 3 p.m. April 27, then took a nap, according to KDKA. Ringgold said that when she awoke some time later she found Aubree had stopped breathing and brought her to the hospital, but investigators said that did not match the data records on her phone.

Police said Ringgold has ties to Clairton, McKeesport and Penn Hills, reported WPXI. They requested that anyone with information call the Allegheny County Police Tipline at 1-833-ALL-TIPS.