She is ‘too old to be wearing Aeropostale,’ police say of suspect writing bad checks

Clothing brand Aeropostale considers itself a casual apparel line that represents adventure, achievement and dedication, according to its website, and it has been “principally serving young women and men.”

But how young is “young?”

That probably depends who you ask. And if you ask the St. Louis County Police Department, it will tell you this woman is not young.

The woman is pictured in a white shirt with the Aeropostale brand name on her left chest, and she is a suspect who allegedly wrote bad checks from a closed account, the department posted on Facebook. The crimes occurred throughout June and July at several businesses in Florissant, police said.

Police are looking to identify the woman, so the department gave a few details, including that she’s a thinly-built, white woman with blonde hair.

As for her age?

“Too old to be wearing Aeropostale,” the department said before editing the post and taking the age description out. It was edited out about two hours after the original post.

But before the post was edited, the age description led to hundreds of Facebook comments.

One group of people found the description hilariously honest.

“I don’t know who is handling your social media posts of late, but give them a raise!” one person wrote.

“Too old to be wearing Aeropostale...... BAHAHAHAHAHAHA I spit out my tea when reading that! HAHAHA,” said another.

“But not too old to write bad checks,” one woman wrote. “Love it. Great attention getter.”

Another person said, “That.is.awesome. (and accurate).”

Others, though, were critical of the statement.

“The description of her age is rude and unprofessional,” one comment reads. “If this is indeed a serious issue, treat it as such.”

Another person said, “There are enough people in this world policing women’s bodies and what they put on them. Perhaps instead of making snide remarks about her appearance, you could spend that time doing something about finding her?”

“It is unprofessional to post ageist and sexist comment,” said another.

Despite the controversy, the post has gotten a lot of traction as people continue to share the woman’s face.

“I’m sharing this because it is important to get these post out there to try and help solve crimes but also because the age comment is funny AF!” one person said after sharing the post.

“I think the age comment is hysterical but also think this was very purposefully done to make sure people all read the post and really look at her picture,” one commenter wrote. “Not to mention it’s a post that probably gets shared more because of the description. And every time a person comments on the post it bumps it. There’s some smart thinking and a great sense of humor behind this post.”

The department did not immediately respond to The Wichita Eagle’s request for comment.