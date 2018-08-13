White man charged with fatally shooting black man in Florida

FILE - In this July 19, 2018 file frame from surveillance video released by the Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office, Markeis McGlockton, far left, is shot by Michael Drejka during an altercation in the parking lot of a convenience store in Clearwater, Fla. Prosecutors charged a white man, Michael Drejka, with manslaughter Monday Aug. 13, 2018 in the death of an unarmed black man whose videotaped shooting in a store parking lot has revived debate over Florida’s “stand your ground” law. (Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office via AP, File) AP