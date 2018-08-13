Counter-protesters outnumber white nationalists rallying in D.C.

White nationalists rallied in Washington, D.C. to mark the one-year anniversary of the Unite the Right rally in Charlottesville, Va. For the Unite the Right 2 rally, nearly 30 white nationalists marched to Lafayette Park.
By
Helicopter attacks California wildfire

National

Helicopter attacks California wildfire

A helicopter tries to protect homes and other structures on New Long Valley Road from the spread of the Ranch Fire in Lake County on Monday, August 6, 2018. Nearby, the the fire's desolation is visible in valleys throughout the area.

Four-eared shelter cat finds new home

National

Four-eared shelter cat finds new home

The Western Pennsylvania Humane Society released video of its black cat, named Batman, whose rare genetic mutation means he grew four ears. According to reports, Batman was adopted by a mother and daughter just hours after the video was released.