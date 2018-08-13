Charlottesville protesters march to site of Heather Heyer’s death

Demonstrators marched through Charlottesville, Virginia, on Aug. 12 for the one-year anniversary of the Unite the Right rally. Police blocked off 4th Street at Water Street to stop people from going to the exact spot. Warning: strong language.
Helicopter attacks California wildfire

A helicopter tries to protect homes and other structures on New Long Valley Road from the spread of the Ranch Fire in Lake County on Monday, August 6, 2018. Nearby, the the fire's desolation is visible in valleys throughout the area.

Four-eared shelter cat finds new home

The Western Pennsylvania Humane Society released video of its black cat, named Batman, whose rare genetic mutation means he grew four ears. According to reports, Batman was adopted by a mother and daughter just hours after the video was released.