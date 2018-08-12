‘Babe’ Schwartz, longtime Texas state senator, dies at 92

FILE - In this May 26, 2016, file photo, former Texas Senator A.R. “Babe” Schwartz smiles during the dedication ceremony for Babe’s Beach, in Galveston, Texas. Schwartz, a longtime liberal state senator with a reputation of being one of the most formidable orators in the Texas Legislature, has died at age 92. His son, New York Times climate reporter John Schwartz, said his father died Friday, Aug. 10, 2018, in Houston after years of health problems. (Jennifer Reynolds/The Galveston County Daily News via AP, File) Jennifer Reynolds AP