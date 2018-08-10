The teacher took the bus to reach school. Then a student’s parents bought her a car

An Alabama teacher who took buses to reach her school broke out in tears when a couple surprised her with a new car.
The couple’s 11-year-old daughter took video of the joyful scene outside Huntsville Christian Academy.
“She’s like legit the sweetest person you would ever want to meet!!!” parent Courtney Adeleye, founder and CEO of hair care line The Mane Choice, posted on Instagram with her daughter’s video. “She said she never had a new car before!”
“You’re really serious?” the teacher asks Adeleye in the video before the teacher begins to cry and hug Adeleye and Adeleye’s husband. “Oh my gosh. I don’t know what to say. I can’t believe this.”
“We don’t want you to have to catch the bus to get to work,” Courtney Adeleye says in the video.
“When my husband tells me that the teacher who has been teaching my girls for the last few years has been catching multiple buses to get to and from work everyday in the hot sun and cold!” Adeleye posted on Instagram. “He said we should give her something I said ... .say no more!”
“When you ask me to define success .... this is my response! (Give to those without expectations).”
“When my husband had mentioned her and her situation, it was like something just kind, came over me,” Adeleye told Atlanta Black Star.
