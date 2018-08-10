Trump campaign asks supporters about Space Force logo, but other space cadets jump in

The new Space Force announced on Thursday? It has some proposed logos, but apparently only certain people are being asked to help pick one.
Hours after Vice President Mike Pence announced the proposed sixth military branch, Donald Trump supporters received an email asking them to vote on one of six logos, according to Time, The Hill and other news outlets.
And there will be Space Force gear coming, too, the email promised.
The Hill and others noted that one proposal bears a striking resemblance to the NASA logo.
Here’s what the solicitation — for logo votes and campaign contributions — said, according to Time.
“President Trump wants a SPACE FORCE — a ground breaking endeavor for the future of America and the final frontier,” read the email, signed by Brad Parscale, Trump’s 2020 campaign manager.
“As a way to celebrate President Trump’s huge announcement, our campaign will be selling a new line of gear. But first we have to make a final decision on the design we will use to commemorate President Trump’s new Space Force — and he wants YOU to have a say”
It took a nanosecond for those logos to hit the mainstream, and cyberspace was quick to come up with Space Force logos of its own.
Some featured celebrity icons — Will Smith from “Independence Day,” ET, Groot, Homer Simpson as an astronaut.
Trump starred in a few, though many were unkind. The president strapped to a rocket was a recurring theme.
Bloomberg Businessweek asked eight well-known designers to design a Space Force logo.
Milton Glaser, creator of the iconic “I (Heart) NY” logo, gave new meaning to the word “space.”
“The image represents the relentless intrusion of our president in every aspect of our lives and future,” Glaser explained. “The image can be read as his next conquest or simply that there is very little inside that skull.”
New York graphic design studio Other Means created a logo using the lettering from the Mel Brooks parody “Spaceballs,” writing: “Is the Trump presidency being written by Mel Brooks? The logo evokes Spaceballs, the Mel Brooks movie that has a bumbling dictator steering a ship with a store selling Spaceballs merchandise.”
