Raging driver pulled a gun on her, she says. She wielded her phone instead of her gun

It was a routine drive through Mobile, Alabama, when Tyra Jones came to a red light and heard shouting from another car. She turned her head — and says she saw a man holding a pistol and a woman challenging her to a fight, according to a Facebook post she made on Aug. 4.
Photos from the post show the vehicle pulled over onto the grass next to her car, with two people, a male and female, inside and wearing sunglasses. One photo shows the male brandishing a black pistol.
“Who people is this ? One thing you don’t do is threaten me or my lively hood, God saved y’all today. People getting sent home in caskets so be smarter next time,” she wrote.
Jones told WPMI she had her own gun, but instead of reaching for it and risking a deadly situation, she grabbed her cell phone and took pictures instead. “I thought to bring out my phone and I did let them know I have a weapon too,” she told the station.
She told the station she didn’t know what started it but could only guess the two were angry she was driving the speed limit.
On Facebook, she wrote that they had “pulled off the road just to get beside me and followed me all the way to airport” and that she didn’t get out of the car because she thought they would shoot her. She wrote that the woman in the car kept asking her to get out and fight.
“Like if I did something to you, there’s a better way to handle that ! Not pull off the road just to threaten me. Everybody won’t be as calm as I was in that kind of situation,” Jones wrote in a comment.
She told WPMI she pulled out her phone and the couple drove off. “More than likely, I’m not the only person they did like that,” she told the station.
Police have reportedly not made any arrests yet, but the couple could face a misdemeanor menacing charge, police told WPMI. Menacing charges can be brought if someone intentionally places another person “in fear of imminent serious physical injury,” according to the Alabama Code.
Commenters across social media condemned the unidentified man’s actions and said it was not how responsible gun owners behaved.
