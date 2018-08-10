This handgun safe can be opened by just banging it around. That’s why it’s been recalled

About 25,000 electronic handgun safes sold under the Union Safe Company and Bunker Hill Security brands because they can too easily fail a safe’s most basic characteristic: that the door will stay closed unless it’s intentionally opened.
The exact problem, as described in the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission recall notice: “The handgun safes can open without the use of a key or combination upon impact and allow unintended access to the contents of the safe, posing a risk of serious injury to children and others.”
This flaw caused no injuries in the three years, three months that manufacturer Harbor Freight Tools sold the safes online and in its stores for $65. And the company clearly wants to keep it that way, eating a possible $1,625,000 in retail sales by offering only refund — not repair or replacement. The refund isn’t cash, though. It comes in the form of a Harbor Freight Tools gift card.
Safes sold under the Union Safe Company with SKU No. 62984 and Bunker Hill Security safes with SKU No. 61581 are included in the recall. The brand and SKU number both are on a permanent label on the door.
Customers can return the safes to any Harbor Frieght Tools location. Anyone with questions can call Harbor Freight Tools at 800-444-3353, Monday through Friday, 11 a.m. to 7:30 p.m., Eastern time, email recall@harborfreight.com at or go to the Harbor Freight Tools website.
