Corvette and Mustang caught drag racing — but only one had fake pee in the car, Indiana cops say

Drag racing is a bad idea.

It’s an even worse idea when you’re drunk, high and have fake pee in the car — a lesson one Indiana man learned the hard way early Thursday morning, according to state police.

A Mustang and a Corvette were weaving wildly through eastbound traffic on Interstate 70 near downtown Indianapolis — driving as fast as 130 miles per hour — when an Indiana State Police sergeant spotted them just after 2:30 a.m. Thursday, according to a state police news release.

Eventually, Sergeant Jon Caddell got each vehicle to pull over to the shoulder.

SIGN UP

Be the first to know. No one covers what is happening in our community better than we do. And with a digital subscription, you'll never miss a local story. SIGN ME UP!

In the Mustang, Caddell found Bradley Roberts, a 43-year-old from Greenfield, state police said. Roberts was arrested on suspicion of reckless driving and speed contest.

But what was going on in the Corvette was much more interesting — and much more illegal.

In that vehicle, Caddell discovered that the driver, 20-year-old Donavan Wilson, was under the influence of marijuana and alcohol, state police said. When Caddell searched the Chevy sports car, he discovered a bag of synthetic urine, according to police.

Selling synthetic urine has been illegal in Indiana since 2017, when a new law was passed in hopes of making it harder for drug users to pass drug tests, the Indianapolis Star reports. But even before that law went into effect, using fake pee to cheat a drug test was illegal in the state.

SHARE COPY LINK Lab technician Jonathan Colvin is always on the watch for synthetic urine while overseeing drug testing at ARCpoint Labs in Overland Park.

Wilson was arrested on suspicion of the same two charges as Roberts, as well as operating while intoxicated, operating while intoxicated on a controlled substance, possession of a device to interfere with a drug test and underage consumption of alcohol, state police said.

Wilson and Roberts were both booked at the Marion County Jail, state police said.

Caddell happened to be in the right place to catch these drag racers, but state police reminded drivers in the news release that reckless roadway antics can be reported directly to police, too. Callers just need to be ready with a location, description of the vehicle and a direction of travel, according to state police.

Police said they have turned the investigation over to Marion County prosecutors.