10 Things to Know for Today

FILE - In this Thursday, Nov. 6, 2008, file photo, Rashida Tlaib, a Democrat, is photographed outside the Michigan Capitol in Lansing, Mich. In the primary election Tuesday, Aug. 7, 2018, Democrats pick former Michigan state Rep. Rashida Tlaib to run unopposed for the congressional seat that former Rep. John Conyers held for more than 50 years. Tlaib would be the first Muslim woman in Congress. (AP Photo/Al Goldis, File) Al Goldis AP