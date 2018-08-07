‘Patriotic’ boy didn’t let wheelchair keep him from standing for the anthem, video shows

A woman attending the Putnam County Fair in Tennessee Sunday night captured an inspirational moment that is touching hearts across the web.
Lean Norris posted a video on Facebook showing a boy pushing himself up out of his wheelchair to stand for the national anthem as it played at the Putnam County Fairgrounds.
“One of the most touching things I’ve ever seen tonight! This young man was struggling to stand for the anthem as he had braces on both legs with his Dad patting his back in support of helping him,” Norris wrote on Facebook.
“You may or may not agree and that’s your choice. But this goes to show that If he can stand for his country, so can you. I’m not sure who this boy or his family is, or if it’ll ever reach them again. But his parents are raising a fine young man.”
The 10-year-old boy is Avery Price, who has a syndrome that makes it difficult for him to use his legs, Fox 17 reported. But when he didn’t let that stop him from standing up and putting his hand to his heart, Norris was filming.
“I usually sit and put my hand over my heart, but last night I just decided to stand,” Avery told the station. “I like to stand for my country.”
Hundreds of commenters across the web said they found Avery’s patriotic display deeply inspirational. So far, Norris’s video has been viewed more than 57,000 times as of Tuesday afternoon.
“Very proud very proud to see him do that that makes me feel really good especially through the stuff he’s been through and he still wanted to do that that’s amazing to me,” his dad Stephen Price told Fox 17. “He’s a very patriotic kid, the braces he had before were the American flags, he’s always been that way.”
