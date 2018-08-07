Fast-moving wildfire prompts evacuations in California

A fast-moving brush fire in California’s Cleveland National Forest forced evacuations on August 6. This footage shows the Holy Fire burning from Santiago Peak East in Cleveland National Forest from Monday afternoon to night.
By
Four-eared shelter cat finds new home

National

Four-eared shelter cat finds new home

The Western Pennsylvania Humane Society released video of its black cat, named Batman, whose rare genetic mutation means he grew four ears. According to reports, Batman was adopted by a mother and daughter just hours after the video was released.

Trump awards Medal of Honor to WWII hero

National

Trump awards Medal of Honor to WWII hero

President Donald Trump awarded the Medal of Honor to a deceased 1st Lt. Garlin Conner, who placed himself in the line of fire on Jan. 24, 1945 during WWII. His widow, Pauline Conner, accepted the award for her husband who passed 20 years ago.