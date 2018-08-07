Watch 12 days of wildfire smoke cover California

A fast-moving brush fire in California’s Cleveland National Forest forced evacuations on August 6. This footage shows the Holy Fire burning from Santiago Peak East in Cleveland National Forest from Monday afternoon to night.
The Western Pennsylvania Humane Society released video of its black cat, named Batman, whose rare genetic mutation means he grew four ears. According to reports, Batman was adopted by a mother and daughter just hours after the video was released.
A community memorial service Sunday, July 22, 2018, at the College of the Ozarks included survivors and families of the victims of the Branson duck boat sinking. Those in attendance heard of a family where everyone survived.
A US Geological Survey drone captured lava erupting at the fissure 8 cinder cone near Hawaii’s Kilauea Volcano on July 14. According to the USGS, the lava emerging from the cone was traveling at a speed of 13 to 16 miles per hour.
Salmonella causes about 1.2 million illnesses and 450 deaths in the U.S. every year, according to the CDC. The bacteria is typically transmitted through contaminated food, but some simple preventative measures can keep you from getting sick.
An officer for the Cook County Forest Preserves has been assigned to desk duty after a video appeared to show him failing to help a woman who was being harassed because she wore a shirt with the Puerto Rican flag.
A JetBlue flight suffered a communications failure and a pilot mistakenly entered a hijack alert while taxiing for takeoff at John F. Kennedy International Airport on Tuesday evening, prompting major response from Port Authority Police and the FBI.
President Donald Trump awarded the Medal of Honor to a deceased 1st Lt. Garlin Conner, who placed himself in the line of fire on Jan. 24, 1945 during WWII. His widow, Pauline Conner, accepted the award for her husband who passed 20 years ago.
A tractor trailer carrying upwards of 5000 live chickens tipped over while attempting a u-turn in Washington state. Video from a state trooper captures the mess. It's unknown how many of the chickens died.
At a detention facility in Tornillo, TX, immigrant children are seen eating, coloring and playing soccer in this video from the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services released on June 21, 2018. (Video contains no audio)