Helicopter attacks California wildfire

A helicopter tries to protect homes and other structures on New Long Valley Road from the spread of the Ranch Fire in Lake County on Monday, August 6, 2018. Nearby, the the fire's desolation is visible in valleys throughout the area.
Four-eared shelter cat finds new home

The Western Pennsylvania Humane Society released video of its black cat, named Batman, whose rare genetic mutation means he grew four ears. According to reports, Batman was adopted by a mother and daughter just hours after the video was released.

Trump awards Medal of Honor to WWII hero

President Donald Trump awarded the Medal of Honor to a deceased 1st Lt. Garlin Conner, who placed himself in the line of fire on Jan. 24, 1945 during WWII. His widow, Pauline Conner, accepted the award for her husband who passed 20 years ago.