Supporters of presidential candidate Nelson Chamisa raise their hands in support during his last rally in Harare, Zimbabwe, on Saturday, July, 28, 2018. On Thursday, the Zimbabwe Electoral Commission said President Emmerson Mnangagwa won the first election without Robert Mugabe on the ballot, ending a tumultuous week that began with optimistic scenes of peaceful voting, turned ugly with a deadly crackdown by soldiers in Harare, and ended with the prospect of a legal challenge over the result. (AP Photo/Tsvangirayi Mukwazhi)
Supporters of presidential candidate Nelson Chamisa raise their hands in support during his last rally in Harare, Zimbabwe, on Saturday, July, 28, 2018. On Thursday, the Zimbabwe Electoral Commission said President Emmerson Mnangagwa won the first election without Robert Mugabe on the ballot, ending a tumultuous week that began with optimistic scenes of peaceful voting, turned ugly with a deadly crackdown by soldiers in Harare, and ended with the prospect of a legal challenge over the result. (AP Photo/Tsvangirayi Mukwazhi) Tsvangirayi Mukwazhi AP
Supporters of presidential candidate Nelson Chamisa raise their hands in support during his last rally in Harare, Zimbabwe, on Saturday, July, 28, 2018. On Thursday, the Zimbabwe Electoral Commission said President Emmerson Mnangagwa won the first election without Robert Mugabe on the ballot, ending a tumultuous week that began with optimistic scenes of peaceful voting, turned ugly with a deadly crackdown by soldiers in Harare, and ended with the prospect of a legal challenge over the result. (AP Photo/Tsvangirayi Mukwazhi) Tsvangirayi Mukwazhi AP

National

AP PHOTOS: A selection of pictures from the past week

The Associated Press

August 04, 2018 03:31 AM

Here's your look at highlights from the weekly AP photo report, a gallery featuring a mix of front-page photography, the odd image you might have missed and lasting moments our editors think you should see.

This week's gallery includes a girl surfacing from a wall of bubbles in a swimming hole in Maine; people mourning an 11-year-old boy killed at the Gaza Strip border with Israel; and a migrant reaching for a raft in the waters off the coast of Libya.

___

This gallery contains photos from the week of July 28-Aug. 3, 2018.

See the latest AP photo galleries: https://apimagesblog.com

___

Follow AP photographers on Twitter: http://twitter.com/AP/lists/ap-photographers

Follow AP Images on Twitter: http://twitter.com/AP_Images

Visit AP Images online: http://www.apimages.com http://www.apimages.com/

  Comments  