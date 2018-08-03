He tried to take Walmart mobility scooter on joyride, police say. He didn’t get far

A man tried to take a mobility scooter from Walmart in Summerville, SC on Wednesday, police say.
He might have had more success with a faster getaway vehicle.
Video recorded at the scene shows the man — wearing shorts and a T-shirt with a winter cap — seated on the scooter and trying to make it go faster by pushing with his feet.
A busy intersection can be seen in the background.
Officers spotted the man and were able to detain him, the video of the encounter shows.
WCIV reported that Walmart management did not want to press charges.
