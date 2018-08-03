‘I still rule my kitchen’: 95-year-old kicked a bear out of her house — twice in 1 day

There’s a bear trap outside of Anna Stady’s house, and for a good reason.
But the 95-year-old woman from Vancouver Island, Canada, hopes it’s never put to use.
“I hope they don’t catch him,” she told CTV Vancouver Island, “because they say if they do, they have to kill him.”
Stady is talking about a black bear that she says broke into her house twice in one day last week — and then started rummaging around her kitchen for a snack. She told the Coast Reporter that she was relaxing inside her house when she first discovered the hungry animal.
“I was sitting in my library watching television and I heard a noise in the kitchen and went in there and there was a bear,” she said. “So I told him to get out.”
But the black bear wasn’t going to leave so easily.
“I was annoyed,” she told CTV Vancouver Island. “I told him to go and then he just went about halfway to the backyard and I said ‘No! Go home!’”
In an interview with The Ashcroft-Cache Creek Journal, the woman said she “didn’t push him, but I just sort of walked towards him and away he went.” After the bear finally left, Stady thought everything would be back to normal.
But that’s not what happened, she says.
Instead, the bear came back for seconds.
“Not too long after that I heard a racket in the kitchen,” she told The Ashcroft-Cache Creek Journal. “Sure enough, he’d come back. He’d pulled out the sugar bin and there was sugar all over the floor.
“He made a real mess.”
Stady, who says she doesn’t fear bears, told CTV Vancouver Island that she gave the bear an even more stern warning to leave.
And with that, she said, the bear paused for a second and left with a possible treat in mouth.
“He looked at me and then he grabbed something, I don’t know what it was, and ran out,” she said in an interview with CTV Vancouver Island.
Workers with the B.C. Conservation Officer Service have now put a bear trap outside of her house in case the hungry animal comes back for a third time, according to the Coast Reporter. Stady says she hopes the bear just stays away and doesn’t get in anymore trouble.
“He was beautiful and healthy and shiny,” she recalled.
Stady — who says the incident proves “I still rule my kitchen” — told The Ashcroft-Cache Creek Journal it was the first time in 50 years that a bear has appeared either in her house or on her lawn. And the chance encounter, she said, went fairly well.
“The bear and I got along just fine,” she said. “I guess he knew he should just be a good kid and do as he’s told.”
