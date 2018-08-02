Fireballs erupt from warehouse blaze near gas station in Gallup, New Mexico

Fireballs erupted from a blaze at a warehouse near a gas station in Gallup, New Mexico, on Wednesday, August 1.
By
Up Next
Fireballs erupted from a blaze at a warehouse near a gas station in Gallup, New Mexico, on Wednesday, August 1.
By

National

Watch what happens when a warehouse full of fireworks and oil catches fire

By Matthew Martinez

mmartinez@mcclatchy.com

August 02, 2018 12:33 PM

What happens when a fire erupts in a warehouse containing fireworks and oil — right next to a gas station?

A very big boom, that’s what.

Multiple fire agencies responded Wednesday to the giant fireballs pouring from an explosion at a Gas Max warehouse just north of Gallup, New Mexico, according to the Gallup Sun.

Thankfully, no injuries have been reported.

Richard Werner caught the stunning explosion on video as he passed by along Highway 491. The McKinley County Sheriff’s Office told KRQE that the warehouse behind the gas station seen in the video also contained stockpiles of hay, making for an especially combustible trifecta.

Gasmax fire

Multiple explosions at the GasMax Hay and Feed fire tonight

Posted by Gallup Sun Publishing on Wednesday, August 1, 2018

“You can feel the heat in the car!” Werner says, laughing, as a fireball erupts in the sky.

The highway was shut down for hours., according to KOB.

  Comments  