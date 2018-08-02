Police rule out ‘possible sighting’ of missing student Mollie Tibbetts at truck stop

Authorities say a “possible sighting” of missing Iowa student Mollie Tibbetts was reported at a truck stop in the Kansas City, Missouri, area late last month, but a state agency followed up Thursday to say the woman seen was not Tibbetts, according to The Associated Press.
Tibbetts, who was last seen in Brooklyn, Iowa, has been missing since July 18, setting off a widespread search.
Police in Kearney, located off Interstate 35 northeast of Kansas City, had issued a statement on its Facebook page Wednesday night in regard to someone who reportedly saw someone resembling Tibbetts at a truck stop on July 26.
“The Kearney Missouri Police Department did respond to a possible sighting on 7-26-2018 at a truck stop within our jurisdiction,” police said in a statement. “Officers conducted a thorough search of the area, spoke with all possible witnesses, and reviewed all available video footage. A report was sent to the investigating task force regarding this possible sighting.”
Kearney Police Sgt. Joe Kantola told KMBC that the report came from one person at the truck stop. The truck stop is located near Missouri 92 and Interstate 35.
Special Agent Mike Krapfl of the Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation told The Associated Press on Thursday that the reported sighting of Tibbetts in Missouri couldn’t be substantiated.
Relatives on a Facebook page dedicated to finding Tibbetts acknowledged “possible sightings” of Tibbetts but say the 20-year-old University of Iowa student still hasn’t been found. They’re asking the public to submit tips to the Poweshiek County Sheriff’s Office in Iowa.
“So many of you have shared FB posts about possible sightings of Mollie in the Midwest. The investigative team was made aware of the posts this morning and have followed up appropriately. At this time, we still have not found Mollie,” Sandi Tibbetts Murphy wrote in a statement on the “Finding Mollie Tibbetts” Facebook page late Wednesday. “Thank you all did your efforts to help us bring Mollie home.”
The family also announced this week they are offering a reward of up to $30,000 for her return.
Tibbetts was last seen going on a jog near Brooklyn on the night of July 18, authorities say. She was wearing gym shorts, a black sports bra and running shoes.
The Iowa Division of Criminal Investigations and FBI have assisted in the investigation.
Anyone with any information is asked to contact the Poweshiek County Sheriff’s Office at 641-623-5679 or email tips@poweshiekcosheriff.com.
