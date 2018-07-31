Landscaper complained 87-year-old owed him $35. Watch how he took it out on her lawn

A landscaper was caught on camera after he mowed a portion of an 87-year-old woman’s lawn with a huge ‘X’ down to the dirt over a disputed payment, video shows.
Now Nicholas McGhee, who owns Innovative Lawn Services in Memphis, Tennessee, is offering to fix Verda Lowe’s lawn for no charge and to give her a year of free lawn service.
But don’t expect Lowe to accept McGhee’s services anytime soon. She told Fox13 that she would prefer the man to stay away.
“I just don’t trust him anymore,” she said.
It started with an argument over a $35 fee, according to Fox13. McGhee’s company complained that Lowe hadn’t paid it, but the woman disputed that she ever owed the money to begin with.
Lowe said in an interview with WREG that she came out of her house to see McGhee carving a huge ‘X’ into her front yard — and that the other workers with the man “were just jumping up and down laughing” as he did it.
“He said, ‘Oh, you owe me,’” Lowe told the TV station. “I said, ‘I don’t owe you anything.”
Lakisha Davis, the woman’s granddaughter, posted multiple videos of the aftermath of the incident on Facebook.
Warning: The videos below have profane language.
One video shows McGhee trimming the hedges of Lowe’s next-door-neighbor, while the 87-year-old’s lawn is vandalized with the ‘X.’
Davis approaches the landscapers, saying “Oh it was you. It was you!” as McGhee walks towards her.
She asks why he mowed the mark onto her grandmother’s lawn.
“Your grandma knows she’s wrong,” he responds in the video.
“No, no, you’re wrong for this,” Davis retorts.
“No. Your grandma owes me,” McGhee argues. “She’s supposed to pay her bills.”
The two continue to argue, with Davis saying her grandmother has been out of town and “that’s not how you handle it, sir!”
McGhee walks back to the other lawn he was working on.
In another video, Davis walks around what appears to be the lawn service company’s truck and notes that it has no tags and a broken headlight.
She then walks back to her grandmother’s house and pans the camera back to Davis, who she says “is cutting the yard right next door like he ain’t did s---.” McGhee, holding a leafblower, responds by posing for the camera.
Police arrive to the scene and begin to talk with Davis, as seen in a third video posted to Facebook, while she sits with her grandmother.
A Memphis police officer with the last name Dermyer tells Davis that McGhee “has already been issued a ticket for no tags” but he wasn’t going to give him another ticket, the video shows.
McGhee posted a public apology on the Innovative Lawn Solutions’ Facebook page, which has been inundated with 1-star reviews.
“I am sorry for losing my temper and reacting in an outrageous manner,” he wrote. “I have no excuse for my actions and behavior. No matter how angry or frustrated I was, there is no justification for the actions displayed on camera. I take full responsibility for my actions.
“... I humbly ask for the forgiveness of the Davis family,” he continued. “I hope my mistake won’t prevent you from seeking my help in the future.”
But Lowe said the whole situation has just left her feeling shocked.
“I didn’t believe it,” she told Fox13. “I just stood there and looked.
“I just don’t have any words.”
