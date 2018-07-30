Highway Patrol officer rescues fawn from California wildfire

In this photo released July 28, 2018, by the California Highway Patrol, Sergeant David Fawson holds a month-old fawn that was located by Cal Fire without a mother inside the Carr Fire line near Redding, Calif. Sawson evacuated the deer to safety for care with a wildlife rescue. Some evacuations orders have been lifted around a Northern California wildfire area near the city of Redding. The California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection said people can return to several neighborhoods in western Redding as of Monday morning. The huge blaze near Redding has displaced 38,000 from their homes and killed six people. (California Highway Patrol via AP) AP