LA-bound LeBron leaves lasting gift, Akron ‘always home’

FILE - In this Aug. 19, 2012, file photo, NBA star and Akron native LeBron James and his mother Gloria James, right, pose with children participating in the LeBron James Family Foundation’s Wheels for Education “Time to Promise” School Year event at Canal Park during an Akron Aeros game in Akron, Ohio. James, who earlier this month ended his second stay with the Cleveland Cavaliers by signing a four-year contract with the Los Angeles Lakers, has opened a public school for challenged children in his hometown. The I Promise School, which is part of the Akron Public Schools, will initially house 240 third and fourth graders. The school will expand each year, adding second and fifth grades next year and will have student from grades 1-8 by 2022. The NBA superstar will be at the school Monday, July 30, 2018, to welcome students and make his first public comments since deciding to join the Lakers. (Karen Schiely/Akron Beacon Journal via AP, File) Karen Schiely AP