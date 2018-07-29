Minneapolis police release bodycam video in Blevins shooting

FILE- In this June 25, 2018 file photo, a memorial is set up in the alley where Thurman Blevins was killed by a Minneapolis police officer in Minneapolis. Authorities in Minneapolis released body camera video Sunday, July 29 from two police officers in the fatal shooting of Blevins, with the footage showing the man shot from behind after a frenetic foot chase and what appeared to be a gun in his hand. (Anthony Souffle /Star Tribune via AP, File) Anthony Souffle AP