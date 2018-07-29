Hundreds mourn worker killed during LA supermarket standoff

FILE - In this July 23, 2018, file photo, a note with the likeness of Trader Joe’s employee Melyda Corado is surrounded by flowers, candles and notes of support on a sidewalk outside the Silver Lake Trader Joe’s store in Los Angeles. Trader Joe’s worker Corado who was shot and killed in an exchange of gunfire between a suspect and the police at the store has been memorialized in Los Angeles. Family, friends and hundreds of community members turned out Sunday, July 29, for the funeral of Corado. Mourners remembered the 27-year-old for her strong work ethic and sharp sense of humor. Corado’s brother, Albert, said on Twitter that the family is heartbroken but grateful for the public’s support. (AP Photo/Damian Dovarganes, File) Damian Dovarganes AP