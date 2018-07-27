Furniture store in Texas wants to ‘please your wife.’ Is the ad funny or offensive?

Where is the line between good-natured fun, and just plain raunchy — in advertising?
A furniture chain called The Dump is standing right on it.
Billboards have popped up in cities across the country where The Dump locations are found. The message on the roadside ads is an attempt to familiarize potential shoppers with one of the chain’s quirks — the fact that its stores are only open Friday-Sunday.
They read, “We can please your wife 3 days a week. Can you?”
The billboards have drawn social media commentary from people in Philadelphia and Chicago, but have caused an even bigger stir in Houston, according to KHOU.
Is it lewd? Or is it just savvy, attention-getting advertising?
Folks on a local Reddit thread are divided.
“This is corny and juvenile,” one commenter wrote. “No thanks.”
“My kids think this is funny,” wrote another.
One Redditor wrote that the ads are also up in Phoenix, and that “I almost spit my drink out on my way to work when I first saw it.”
The Dump also has locations in Atlanta and Dallas, as well as three in Virginia, according to its website, so if you live near any of the locations, watch out for the snark near you.
