His porch light camera caught these kids in the act — of doing the right thing

Three kids armed with $700 of spending money, that they found on the ground. Think of the possibilities.
But that’s not what went through the minds of 13-year-old Haylie Wenke, her friend Ashley Dayton and her 6-year-old brother Raegan when they saw the black wallet stuffed full of cash underneath the car in Jamie Carlton’s driveway last week, KCNC reported.
They were on their way home from playing in a nearby park in Aurora, Colo., last week when they stumbled upon the potential financial windfall, Haylie told the station.
What they decided to do with the money, though, was caught on Carlton’s porch-light surveillance camera.
“We found your wallet outside of your car,” Haylie said after the automated camera’s voice function asked the visitors to leave a message for the homeowner. “And we just thought we’d give it back to you, so I’m just going to put it over here so no one takes any money.”
Carlton posted the security video footage to Facebook Tuesday, and since then, the kids’ random act of kindness has been viewed nearly 115,000 times and has been shared more than 1,800 times. Until then, he told McClatchy, the porch surveillance camera’s most useful function had been sparing him from having to talk to door-to-door salespeople.
“If this doesn’t renew or at least refresh your faith in humanity you need help,” Carlton wrote in the caption on his post. “These kids are amazing, we would love to find them to reward them and thank them. Their parents should be so proud of them.”
The wallet actually belongs to Carlton’s son, Nigel Drake, who dropped it while carrying several other things into the house after a shift at his bartending job, he told KUSA.
“It gives you faith in humanity a little bit that there are good kids out there,” Drake told the station. “These kids’ parents are raising them the right way.”
There was about $700 in the wallet, according to KDVR.
But Haylie told WCNC that temptation never really came into play for the kids.
“It wasn’t our money, and we didn’t really need it, so we just gave it back,” she told the station. “If you see something that someone left or dropped, always give it back and do the right thing.”
