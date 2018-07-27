AP PHOTOS: Editor selections from Latin America, Caribbean

In this Friday, 20, 2018 photo, Adalicia Montecinos holds her 1-year-old son Johan, who became a poster child for the U.S. policy of separating immigrants and their children, the day there were reunited, at a restaurant in Yojoa, Honduras. Captured by Border Patrol agents in March, Johan’s father was deported and the then 10-month-old remained at an Arizona shelter. (AP Photo/Esteban Felix) Esteban Felix AP