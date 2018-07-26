Play fight turns violent when mom attacks her daughter with a weed eater, Texas cops say

Carrie Nicole Roberson was sick of all the play fighting in her home in Wichita Falls, Texas, police say.
Several family members had been “playing around” with Roberson when her daughter kicked her in the chest “very gently” and “in a joking manner” early Sunday morning, according to a probable cause affidavit. Roberson, 43, flipped out, according to the document.
She is accused of punching and hurling a number of household items at her daughter, who was not identified by authorities because she is the victim of a crime. First came the grabber device.
“It’s the type of grabbing device a person in a wheelchair may use in order to reach items a short distance away,” Wichita Falls police Sgt. Harold McClure told McClatchy.
Roberson chased her daughter out of the home in the 1200 block of Travis Street, one witness told police, and threw it at her head. It missed.
Then, she grabbed the electric weed eater, another witness told police. Roberson stood at the edge of the front porch, turned it on and swung the elongated gardening tool at her daughter’s head, the Wichita Falls Times Record News reported.
Again, she missed.
When her daughter walked back inside, and headed toward her room, Roberson picked up the cover to one of her lawn lights and threw that at her, according to the affidavit.
When that missed, both witnesses, who were in the home at the time of the attack, told police that she grabbed her daughter by the hair and punched her several times in the face and head.
One witness told police that the daughter’s play kick did not have “enough force to cause injury or pain,” the affidavit stated.
Police responded to the scene just after 12:30 Sunday morning. Roberson was booked into the Wichita County Jail just before 4:30 a.m., according to jail records.
She faces a charge of aggravated assault, family violence. She remained in jail Thursday morning with bond set at $20,000.
