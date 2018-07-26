Authorities investigate the scene where a Milwaukee Police officer was fatally shot near North 28th and West Wright streets, Wednesday, July 25, 2018, in Milwaukee. A suspect is in custody.
Authorities investigate the scene where a Milwaukee Police officer was fatally shot near North 28th and West Wright streets, Wednesday, July 25, 2018, in Milwaukee. A suspect is in custody. Milwaukee Journal-Sentinel via AP Mike De Sisti
Milwaukee officer, 17-year veteran, shot and killed on duty

The Associated Press

July 26, 2018 01:02 AM

MILWAUKEE

Milwaukee's police chief says a 17-year veteran officer was shot and killed while on duty, and a suspect is in custody.

Police Chief Alfonso Morales says the shooting occurred early Wednesday evening, adding that the suspect was wanted on gun and drug violations.

Neither the officer nor the suspect has been identified. Morales says the fallen officer was a friend of his.

Deputy Fire Chief David Votsis said earlier Wednesday that one other person was wounded in the shooting, but Morales later clarified that the suspect was not wounded.

It's the second Milwaukee police officer to die in the line of duty in nearly two months. Officer Charles "Chuckie" Irvine Jr. was killed after the squad car he was in crashed while in pursuit of a reckless driver.

