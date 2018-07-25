Court: Release surveillance video in Florida school shooting

FILE - In this Wednesday, Feb. 14, 2018, file photo, a law enforcement officer talks with students after a shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School, in Parkland, Fla. An appeals court said news organizations are entitled to obtain surveillance video showing the law enforcement response to the Valentine’s Day mass shooting at the Florida high school. The 4th District Court of Appeal on Wednesday, July 25, upheld a lower court’s ruling that the video is public record that must be disclosed. (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee, File) Wilfredo Lee AP