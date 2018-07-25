Kraft Heinz recalls 7,000 cases of Taco Bell brand product on threat of botulism

Kraft Heinz recalled about 7,000 cases of Taco Bell Salsa Con Queso dip on Tuesday night as a precautionary measure. Nobody has suffered from botulism as far as the company knows.

Still, when a company’s recall notice says, “Consumers are warned not to use the product even if it does not look or smell spoiled,” consider it a hint and a half for your health.

The recalled dip comes in 15-ounce jars with best by dates of Dec. 27, 2018, and Jan. 23, 2018. Customers can return the dip to the store of purchase for a full refund or call the company.

The notice says the cheese dip is “showing signs of product separation which can lead to a potential health hazard.”

And that health hazard, Kraft Heinz admits, is botulism, defined by the Centers for Disease Control as “a rare but serious illness caused by a toxin that attacks the body’s nerves and causes difficulty breathing, muscle paralysis, and even death.”

The CDC says symptoms smack sufferers within 18 to 36 hours after eating the affected food. Symptoms the CDC lists include double vision, blurred vision, droopy eyelids, slurred speech, thick-tongue, dry mouth (but also a hard time swallowing) and muscle weakness. Infants can be constipated and lethargic with thin crying and appetites.

Anyone with questions for Kraft Heinz can call the company at 800-310-3704, Monday through Friday, 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Eastern time.