New Jersey police officer saves man from oncoming train

A community memorial service Sunday, July 22, 2018, at the College of the Ozarks included survivors and families of the victims of the Branson duck boat sinking. Those in attendance heard of a family where everyone survived.
Salmonella causes about 1.2 million illnesses and 450 deaths in the U.S. every year, according to the CDC. The bacteria is typically transmitted through contaminated food, but some simple preventative measures can keep you from getting sick.
A US Geological Survey drone captured lava erupting at the fissure 8 cinder cone near Hawaii’s Kilauea Volcano on July 14. According to the USGS, the lava emerging from the cone was traveling at a speed of 13 to 16 miles per hour.
An officer for the Cook County Forest Preserves has been assigned to desk duty after a video appeared to show him failing to help a woman who was being harassed because she wore a shirt with the Puerto Rican flag.
A JetBlue flight suffered a communications failure and a pilot mistakenly entered a hijack alert while taxiing for takeoff at John F. Kennedy International Airport on Tuesday evening, prompting major response from Port Authority Police and the FBI.
President Donald Trump awarded the Medal of Honor to a deceased 1st Lt. Garlin Conner, who placed himself in the line of fire on Jan. 24, 1945 during WWII. His widow, Pauline Conner, accepted the award for her husband who passed 20 years ago.
A tractor trailer carrying upwards of 5000 live chickens tipped over while attempting a u-turn in Washington state. Video from a state trooper captures the mess. It's unknown how many of the chickens died.
At a detention facility in Tornillo, TX, immigrant children are seen eating, coloring and playing soccer in this video from the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services released on June 21, 2018. (Video contains no audio)
A group of guerrilla art activists transformed a billboard in Emeryville, California, in the early hours of June 21, to say, “We make kids disappear,” attributing the quote to Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE).