Drunk mom locked herself and her son in a truck in 104-degree heat — and passed out, Texas cops say

A 10-year-old boy asked his mother to roll down the windows of the truck, while the two of them were locked inside, police in Lakeway, Texas, near Austin, say.
The boy’s request was also being recorded by a dispatch operator, because he used his mother’s phone to dial 911 Saturday afternoon as the two sat in the stifling cab of the truck, according to an arrest warrant affidavit obtained by KXAN. Outside, the temperature reached 104 degrees.
“No,” the mother replied, according to the station.
Police believe the interior of the truck was 123 degrees or higher when they arrived at the home in the 100 block of Marina Village Cove where the truck was parked, KVUE reported. The neighborhood sits right on the bank of the Colorado River.
Lakeway police told the station that a neighbor also called in for a welfare check after noticing a child in the cab of the truck.
Adriane Grace Moss, 34, was arrested Saturday and has since been released from Travis County Jail, where she was being held on $15,000 bond, according to jail records, after police removed her and her son from the truck. She’s charged with locking them both inside the truck and passing out, according to KEYE.
The truck was not running when police arrived, just before 5 p.m. Saturday. It was not immediately clear if the child locks were active inside the car.
The boy told police that he woke up inside the truck after he’d been inside with the windows rolled up with his mother “for about an hour,” Spectrum News reported. Police told the station the boy had “sweaty and matted hair.”
Officers reported that the woman stumbled and smelled like alcohol when they spoke to her, according to the affidavit, and couldn’t answer any of the investigators’ questions. While the officers separated the mother and the child for questioning, she repeatedly tried to walk over to the boy and at one point told the child to “get out of my life,” according to KEYE.
Comments