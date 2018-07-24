Ryan Lochte’s future? Even he isn’t sure what’s next

FILE - In this Aug. 9, 2016, file photo, United States’ Ryan Lochte prepares before a men’s 4x200-meter freestyle heat at the 2016 Summer Olympics, in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. Lochte has been suspended until July 2019 by the U.S. Anti-Doping Agency. The 12-time Olympic medalist has been sanctioned for getting an intravenous infusion, a method that broke anti-doping rules. U.S. officials say Lochte was not using a banned substance. But under anti-doping rules, athletes typically cannot receive IVs unless related to a hospitalization or through an exemption. Lochte posted a photo of himself getting the IV in May and that image prompted the investigation. He was entered in four events at the national championships that start Wednesday, July 25, 2018, in California. (AP Photo/Michael Sohn, File) Michael Sohn AP