AP News in Brief at 9:04 p.m. EDT

US announces billions to help farmers hurt by Trump tariffs
WASHINGTON (AP) — The Trump administration announced Tuesday it will provide $12 billion in emergency relief to ease the pain of American farmers slammed by President Donald Trump's escalating trade disputes with China and other countries.
However, some farm-state Republicans quickly dismissed the plan, declaring that farmers want markets for their crops, not payoffs for lost sales and lower prices.
The Agriculture Department said it would tap an existing program to provide billions in direct payments to farmers and ranchers hurt by foreign retaliation to Trump's tariffs.
With congressional elections coming soon, the government action underscored administration concern about damage to U.S. farmers from Trump's trade tariffs and the potential for losing House and Senate seats in the Midwest and elsewhere.
The administration said the program was just temporary.
___
Trump-backed candidate Kemp wins Georgia GOP governor runoff
ATLANTA (AP) — With a damning secret recording of his opponent and a Trump-Pence endorsement late in the race, Secretary of State Brian Kemp on Tuesday won a bruising Republican runoff in the race for Georgia governor.
A self-described "unapologetic conservative" whose campaign ran an eyebrow-raising ad that said he could use his own pickup truck to "round up criminal illegals," Kemp rode a national wave of voter contempt for the establishment in favor of bare-knuckled outsider politics.
He now faces Democrat Stacey Abrams, who could become the country's first black woman governor, in a race that will test Democrats' assertion that changing demographics have turned the Republican stronghold into a swing state.
Kemp beat once heavily-favored Lt. Gov. Casey Cagle, who outraised Kemp more than 2-to-1 and had a Rolodex of endorsements from establishment Republicans in the state including Gov. Nathan Deal.
In a tweeted endorsement last week, President Donald Trump pointed to Kemp's tough stance on illegal immigration and strong support for gun rights. With days left in the race, Vice President Mike Pence also stumped for Kemp on the campaign trail. Both reiterated their support for Kemp in tweets Tuesday.
___
Officials: no risk to national security in Toronto rampage
TORONTO (AP) — Investigators said Tuesday there was no national security risk following the mass shooting that killed two people and wounded 13, as they continued to probe the life of the 29-year-old gunman for clues to what prompted the deadly rampage in a popular Toronto neighborhood.
The assailant, Faisal Hussain, died after an exchange of gunfire with police. His family has said he suffered from lifelong "severe mental health challenges" but they never imagined he would do such a thing. It was not immediately clear whether he took his own life or was killed by police during the attack Sunday night.
"At this stage, based on the state of the investigation, which is led by the Toronto police service, there is no connection between that individual and national security," Public Safety Minister Ralph Goodale said.
The mass shooting in Toronto's Greektown neighborhood stunned people in a normally safe city, already unsettled by an attack just three months ago when a man used a van to plow over pedestrians on a downtown sidewalk, killing 10 people and injuring 14 in an attack apparently aimed at women.
Hussain's family issued a statement saying their son had a long history of psychosis and depression and had not responded to numerous treatment approaches, including therapy and medication.
___
Toronto shooter's neighbors unaware of his mental illness
TORONTO (AP) — Ashley Robinson saw Faisal Hussain almost every day when she walked her dog on the winding sidewalk near her high-rise apartment building in Toronto.
"He always was smiling," she said, adding they lived in the same building in Thorncliffe Park, a 21-story gray building that's home to immigrants and Canadians alike.
The tall man from floor seven made a point to pet Robinson's low-slung lab-heeler mix named Dax and would often remark that he was a good dog. "A lot of people here are afraid of my dog, but he wasn't."
Robinson didn't know Hussain's name until Monday, when she saw video of him on the news. His lanky body was clad in black. His arm calmly raised a handgun on people as they strolled in Toronto's Greektown neighborhood on Sunday night.
"I teared up when I saw that video," said Robinson.
___
Ryan calls Trump threat to pull clearances 'just trolling'
WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump's threat to revoke the security clearances of top former officials critical of his administration left congressional leaders stunned and confused, with the House speaker shrugging it off as a bit of "trolling."
"I think he's just trolling people, honestly," Paul Ryan, R-Wis., told reporters Tuesday with a laugh.
Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., was surprised to learn that many former top national security and intelligence officials maintain access to classified information after they leave their posts. But both GOP leaders were leaving the president's plan to the White House.
"I don't have any particular advice to give the president," McConnell said Tuesday. "It's an interesting question. I'll look forward to seeing what the president decides on it."
Ryan said it is "something that's in the purview of the executive branch."
___
Judge: Release immigrant held after Army base pizza delivery
NEW YORK (AP) — A judge on Tuesday ordered the immediate release of an Ecuadorean immigrant who was held for deportation after he delivered pizza to a Brooklyn Army installation.
"Although he stayed in the United States unlawfully and is currently subject to a final order of removal, he has otherwise been a model citizen," U.S. District Judge Paul Crotty wrote of Pablo Villavicencio.
The Manhattan judge said Villavicencio, who was being held at a New Jersey lockup, can remain in the United States while he exhausts his right to try to gain legal status. Villavicencio applied to stay in the U.S. after he married a U.S. citizen, with whom he has two young girls.
The judge cited those children and said they are U.S. citizens.
"He has no criminal history," the judge wrote. "He has paid his taxes. And he has worked diligently to provide for his family."
___
Pop star Demi Lovato reportedly hospitalized in Los Angeles
NEW YORK (AP) — Emergency officials confirm they transported a 25-year-old woman who lives on Demi Lovato's block to the hospital amid reports that the pop star suffered a drug overdose.
Los Angeles Fire Department spokeswoman Margaret Stewart said paramedics received a call about a woman in need of medical attention at 11:22 a.m. Tuesday. The woman was transported to a nearby hospital, but Stewart said she could not confirm the woman's condition or provide any additional details.
Los Angeles police were also dispatched, but Officer Carlos Zaragoza said he could not release the woman's identity or condition.
Representatives for Lovato, 25, did not respond to requests for comment. Attempts to reach Lovato's sister and mother were unsuccessful. TMZ was the first to report that Lovato had been hospitalized for a drug overdose, based on its sources, and other outlets including People magazine also reported her hospitalization based on sources.
Lovato indicated in a new song released last month that she relapsed after six years of sobriety. On the song "Sober," she sings the lyrics: "Momma, I'm so sorry I'm not sober anymore/And daddy please forgive me for the drinks spilled on the floor."
___
Wildfires in Greece kill 74 in deadliest blazes in decades
RAFINA, Greece (AP) — The death toll from Greece's deadliest wildfires in decades climbed to 74 Tuesday as rescue crews searched on land and sea for those who sought to escape the blazes that engulfed popular summer resort spots near Athens.
The number of victims appeared set to go even higher, with crews checking charred homes and vehicles and the coast guard scouring beaches and deeper waters. There was no definitive count of the missing.
Fueled by 80 kph (50 mph) winds that frequently changed direction, the fires — one to the west of Athens near the town of Kineta and another to the northeast near the port of Rafina — spread at speeds that surprised many, trapping hundreds on beaches and cutting off escape routes.
All the casualties appeared to be from the fire near Rafina, a popular seaside area that is a mix of permanent residences and vacation homes. The blaze broke out Monday afternoon during a hot, dry spell but the cause was not immediately clear. Aerial photos showed charred swathes of forest and homes.
Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras declared three days of national mourning. Apart from the dead, which included children, hospitals treated 187 people, most for burns, with 10 listed in serious condition.
___
Newspapers endure more cuts, hope for brighter future online
U.S. newspapers are battered and broken, and this week's layoffs at the New York Daily News serve as the latest blow. But while local newsgathering has taken a hit, some observers think it's poised for a digital comeback.
Media company Tronc Inc. cut half of the Daily News' newsroom staff Monday, including the paper's editor in chief. The remaining staff, the company said, will focus on breaking news involving "crime, civil justice and public responsibility."
The Pulitzer Prize-winning tabloid has been a fixture in New York for the last century. Jere Hester, news director at the City University of New York Graduate School of Journalism and a former staffer at the Daily News, bemoaned the gutting of a watchdog in the nation's largest city.
"Any time we lose a reporter covering a neighborhood or City Hall, the city is greatly diminished for it. Bottom line is, when you don't have reporters out there doing grunt work in the street, stories get lost," Hester said.
The anguish in the world's media capital exemplifies what's been happening in the rest of the country for years. Estimated U.S. daily newspaper circulation, print and digital combined, fell 11 percent to 31 million in 2017, according to the Pew Research Center.
___
Ivanka Trump is shutting down her clothing company
NEW YORK (AP) — Ivanka Trump is shutting down her fashion line of dresses, shoes and handbags that became a target of political boycotts and spurred concerns about conflicts of interest after her father was elected.
The president's daughter said in a statement she made the decision so she could focus more on work as a White House adviser. She had stepped away from the day-to-day management of her company when she joined President Donald Trump's administration.
"After 17 months in Washington, I do not know when or if I will ever return to the business, but I do know that my focus for the foreseeable future will be the work I am doing here in Washington," she said. She called the move the "only fair outcome for my team and partners."
The Ivanka Trump brand has been buffeted by politics since she joined the White House early last year. Sales appeared to surge at times due her celebrity as the U.S. president's daughter — White House adviser Kellyanne Conway once urged on Fox News for people to "go buy Ivanka's stuff" — only to get battered as those who disliked her father's policies urged shoppers to boycott the line.
Nordstrom dropped the Ivanka Trump line last year, citing slowing sales, and recently Hudson Bay reportedly did the same.
