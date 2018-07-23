Family of woman killed by Minneapolis officer sues for $50M

FILE - In this Aug. 11, 2017, file photo, Johanna Morrow plays the didgeridoo during a memorial service for Justine Ruszczyk Damond at Lake Harriet in Minneapolis. Damond was killed by Minneapolis police officer Mohamed Noor on July 15, 2017, after she called 911 to report a possible sexual assault near her home. Attorneys for Damond are working on a civil rights complaint and plan to file a lawsuit Monday, July 23, 2018, in federal court. (Aaron Lavinsky /Star Tribune via AP) Aaron Lavinsky AP