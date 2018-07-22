He wants to be in jail, so he threw rocks at a school and called 911, Ark. cops say

Unlike most inmates, Shawn Henderson wants to be in jail.
The 46-year-old Madison, Arkansas, man doesn’t see being locked up as a punishment, WREG reported, but instead views it as a safe place.
That’s because he is not tempted with drugs and alcohol in jail, according to an arrest report obtained by Arkansas Online.
Henderson was arrested on July 11 by the St. Francis County Sheriff’s Office, according to the inmate roster. He was charged with criminal mischief after deputies responded to Madison Elementary School at about 3:30 p.m. and saw Henderson with rocks in his hand, Arkansas Online reported.
Henderson then told the deputies that he threw the rocks at the school windows and called 911 on himself because he knew he’d be “better off in the jail,” according to the arrest report.
“It’s the first time I recall someone saying ‘I want to be in jail to stay away from drugs and alcohol’,” Captain Eddie Adamson told WREG.
But this wasn’t the first time Henderson said he wanted to be in jail so that he can be sober.
In 2017, Henderson threw rocks at the same school and also said he wanted to be in jail so he could avoid drugs and alcohol, according to Arkansas Online.
The sheriff’s office said in a press release that it has contacted Mid-South Health Systems “about working with the suspect to address his problems.”
Mid-South Health Systems provides substance abuse treatment and mental health services.
“Him being in jail for some time is a band-aid on a bullet wound,” Adamson told WREG. “We’d rather see him in a treatment program.”
“We encourage anyone who is addicted to drugs or alcohol to get help,” the department said in the release.
