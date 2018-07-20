Man suspected of shooting officer found, killed by police

FILE - This undated file photo provided by the Hawaii County Police Department shows Officer Bronson Kaliloa. Hawaii’s entire Big Island police force was on alert Wednesday, July 18, 2018, for Justin Joshua Waiki, a suspect wanted in the killing of Kaliloa during a traffic stop, including off-duty officers and some who returned to work from vacation and days off to join in the search. (Hawaii County Police Department via AP, File) AP