He got busted for trespassing — then stole a bike at the police station, cops say

If you’re charged with a crime, it’s probably not a good idea to commit another in the same day — especially at a police department.

That’s what Chicopee, Massachusetts, police said Thursday after arresting Elliot Baroski.

Baroski, 29, was first arrested for trespassing, the department said. Officers responding to a report of breaking and entering found him sitting on the roof of a pizza shop in the middle of the night, police said.

A witness told police Baroski had tried to break into the building, the department said. Officers found a window with a screen removed and several milk crates that were apparently used to try and enter the establishment, they said.

SIGN UP

Be the first to know. No one covers what is happening in our community better than we do. And with a digital subscription, you'll never miss a local story. SIGN ME UP!

SHARE COPY LINK Sometimes the “perfect crime” doesn't quite play out as intended. Here are some criminals who could use some practice.

Baroski, however, had an explanation: He was “trying to find a cool place to smoke a cigarette,” Chicopee officers said.

Police charged him with breaking and entering and trespassing, and took him to the police department. He appeared in court later in the morning, then went to speak to officers after the hearing to find out how he could get his bike back. (It was taken after he was arrested.)

Baroski was told he’d have to come back to get it because evidence officers weren’t around at the time — so Baroski apparently decided that another bike would do, according to the department. He allegedly tried to take a bike that belonged to someone in the lobby and leave the station with it.

It’s unclear how far Baroski allegedly got. Police noted that he took the bike in a police station where there’s video, according to the department’s Facebook post. Officers say he’ll face another charge for the theft.